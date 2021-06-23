What lies at the bottom of Yemen's mysterious Well of Hell?

In eastern Yemen there is a hole in the ground known as the Well of Barhout, aka the "Well of Hell." Located in the Hadhramaut region, the hole is 30 meters wide and estimated to be 100 to 250 meters deep although it apparently has never been definitively measured or explored even with a camera probe. According to local reports, the Well of Hell is a prison for demons as indicated by the horrible stench emanating from it.

"We have gone to visit the area and entered the well, reaching more than 50-60 metres down into it," says Salah Babhair, head of the governorate's geological survey and mineral resources authority. "We noticed strange things inside. We also smelled something strange … It's a mysterious situation."

From News.com.au: