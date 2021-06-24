Police interrupt exorcism at Home Depot

On Monday at a Home Depot in Dickson City, Pennsylvania, police were called to put an end to an exorcism underway at the store. Curiously, the exorcism seems to have been for the trees? That sounds more like a funeral to me. Or perhaps a protest. From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

According to reports, the exorcism was being held for the trees that had been turned into lumber. The police blotter item posted on the Dickson City police Facebook page gave few clues as to what happened, simply saying: "3:26pm Commerce Blvd. @ Home Depot for disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber isle for the dead trees. They were escorted out of the building."