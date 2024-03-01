This page is dedicated to photos of goths in trees

Someone on Reddit brought to my attention that "there is a phenomenon where goth people feel compelled to take pictures of themselves in trees and post it to the internet."

This Tumblr page is dedicated to those photos of goths in trees, and I can't stop looking at it. If you have any goth-in-tree photos, you can submit them to the page.

Next time you venture outside, keep an eye out for any creatures that may be lurking in the treetops above you; squirrels, insects, birds, or perhaps, a goth.

