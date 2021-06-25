More than 150 feared dead in Miami apartment block collapse

The number of people "unaccounted for" in the Miami apartment block collapse stands at 159 Friday morning, with 4 bodies so far recovered from the rubble.
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN's Don Lemon Thursday night: "We've got hundreds of people at our community center. If this is like a missing airplane, they want to know where their loved ones are."
"We have no problem with resources. We just have a problem with some luck — we need a little more luck."
The Miami New Times on the rescue effort and analysis of the disaster:
The biggest question surrounding the tragedy is one that can't be answered yet. Officials say it would be premature to speculate on why the building collapsed.
Property records show the condo was built in 1981. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told multiple media outlets that the building's roof had been under repair before the collapse.
"I think that this is a catastrophic failure of that building, and we need to try to understand what happened," he said Thursday morning on the Today show. "And we just — you know, it's very early right now. So it's very difficult for us to imagine what could have happened. But obviously the foundation somehow was undermined and the whole thing came down. I mean it looks like a bomb went off, but we're pretty sure a bomb didn't go off. So it's something else."