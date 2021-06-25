More than 150 feared dead in Miami apartment block collapse

The number of people "unaccounted for" in the Miami apartment block collapse stands at 159 Friday morning, with 4 bodies so far recovered from the rubble.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN's Don Lemon Thursday night: "We've got hundreds of people at our community center. If this is like a missing airplane, they want to know where their loved ones are." "We have no problem with resources. We just have a problem with some luck — we need a little more luck."

The Miami New Times on the rescue effort and analysis of the disaster: