Televangelist fraudster Jim Bakker ordered to pay $156,000 for selling fake Covid cure

How dumb or desperate do you have to be to buy a Covid "cure" from a notorious con man with a record that includes 24 counts of fraud and conspiracy?

Jim Bakker, who was sent to prison in the 1980s for defrauding his followed or $158 million, has been ordered to pay $156,000 in restitution for hawking fraudulent products he and his show guests promised could "kill" and "deactivate" the COVID virus.

From Insider:

During the show, Bakker advertised the solution in a $125 starter kit. Per local Missouri news outlet Riverfront Times, Bakker's website also listed a case of 12 bottles for "$300 or more." Per the settlement judgment seen by Insider, TV preacher Jim Bakker and his church, the Jim Bakker Show Ministry, were also barred from selling the Silver Solution to "diagnose, prevent, mitigate, treat or cure any disease or illness." The $156,000 in restitution includes $90,000 in refunds that Bakker and his church have already coughed up. The sum of money will go towards refunding viewers who bought the "Silver Solution" between February 12 and March 10 last year, per a news release from the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The Missouri government filed their lawsuit against Bakker last March for his misrepresentations on the "Silver Solution." The state government also requested a permanent injunction to stop Bakker from selling the fake cure.