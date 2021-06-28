A most dramatic lane change

If you've been around the web for a while, then you probably also remember a few VPN brands that started to make a name for themselves over a decade ago as the vanguard for the new age in personal online protection. Private Internet Access was one of those brands — and now, more than a… READ THE REST
After spending the past year locked up in your home most of the time, you might not have needed to concern yourself with power needs for a while now. If your phone or tablet runs low, you just plug in set it on the counter or end table for an hour or two, and it's… READ THE REST
Tech is great. Modern is great. A forward-reaching aesthetic for any room or desktop is always fun. But sometimes, just a little touch of elegance and classic design can go a long way to changing the entire vibe of a room or space. Like a soundbar sheathed in leather, it can only take a touch… READ THE REST