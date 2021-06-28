Sticking a cardboard sign into the path of Tour de France riders: what could go wrong?

Tour de France riders were injured on Saturday when a woman holding a cardboard sign got in the way of the rIders, resulting in a chain reaction pile-up involving dozens of riders. Her sign read "ALLEZ OPI-OMI!," ("GO GRANDPA — GRANDMA"). Rider Jasha Sütterlin's suffered a wrist injury that forced him to drop out of the race.

The sign-holder fled the scene and her whereabouts are unknown. If captured, she faces a fine of $1,800 and a one-year jail sentence. The Tour de France organization says it intends to sue her.

