The NSA tweeted a response to Tucker Carlson's claim that the agency is spying on him

On Monday night, Tucker Carlson announced that the National Security Agency, under direction from President Biden, is spying on him. He says they have been "monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air." Fox News didn't back up their boy with any statement of coverage of his claims. Surprisingly though, the NSA did respond with the tweet, below, reminding us of their "foreign intelligence mission" and stating that Carlson's "allegation is untrue."

From the Daily Beast:

Carlson immediately reacted on his show Tuesday night , as the statement came out right as his program hit the air. And he, predictably, doubled down.

After first saying the Biden administration "did not deny the story" when White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday afternoon that the NSA's "purview" is to "focus on foreign threats and individuals," Carlson then blasted the NSA for its statement of denial.

"Then minutes before air tonight, they sent us an infuriatingly dishonest formal statement—an entire paragraph of lies written purely for the benefit of the intel community's lackeys at CNN and MSNBC, all those people they hire," he huffed. "They also tweeted it out a few minutes ago."[…]

He would go on and claim that he had a "very heated" 20-minute discussion with NSA officials in which they refused to say directly whether or not the agency has read his emails or texts, eventually claiming that the experience was "Orwellian" and like "living in China."