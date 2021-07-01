Watch what predictably happens when a car slams into a gas pump

Dramatic explosions ensue!
A car in Modesto flew off the road and into a gas pump.
Bestill Tigra and Bunny's hearts!
Dramatic explosions ensue!
A car in Modesto flew off the road and into a gas pump.
Bestill Tigra and Bunny's hearts!
Fast and loose probably won't get you to Mars. The Verge: "The FAA will continue to work with SpaceX to evaluate additional information provided by the company as part of its application to modify its launch license," FAA spokesman Steve Kulm said Friday. "While we recognize the importance of moving quickly to foster growth and… READ THE REST
If you're a sucker for cool, Swiss Army knife-style items that can handle a half-dozen different functions with equal brilliance and efficiency, here's a new outdoor curio that definitely should join your EDC collection. The Aqualite looks like a water jug. And in the spirit of transparency, it is a water jug. However, the Aqualite… READ THE REST
Back in the old days, if you wanted to learn to build a website, you started with basics like HTML and CSS. They're still important today, but the world expects more from every web page and app, so only sticking to the meat-and-potatoes fundamentals isn't enough anymore. You need to know PHP. And databases. And… READ THE REST
Look, there's nothing wrong with cooking with the standard ingredients that you pick up during your weekly jaunt to the local grocery store. They're often high-quality foods at reasonable prices that everyone can judge favorably. But every once in a while, you need to kick out the jams and swing for the culinary fences. That could… READ THE REST