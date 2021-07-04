Rest of Champlain Towers demolished to aid rescuers

The remaining portion of Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida, was demolished Sunday evening to aid rescuers combing the rubble for signs of life. The west wing of the condominium, left standing after the building's collapse 10 days ago, was showing signs of instability earlier in the weekend and a tropical storm is expected to make landfall by Tuesday. No human remains were in the standing portion.

Residents evacuated after the collapse feared the demolition might kill pets still missing, though Miami Dade Fire Rescue said they had conducted a thorough sweep of the building using thermal-imaging cameras and did not find any.

25 people are confirmed dead with at least 121 still missing. None have been found alive since the immediate aftermath of the June 24 collapse.