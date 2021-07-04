Watch this documentary to learn all about the tap dancing, Elvis impersonating, cult legend, Jesco White

Jesco White, born July 30, 1956, is an Appalachian folk dancer and performer, who has followed in the footsteps of his father D. Ray White, a famous mountain dancer and entertainer. The Dancing Outlaw is a fascinating portrait of Jesco's creative passions, personal life, and struggles. He has been the subject of multiple documentaries, including one about his entire family called The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia, of which Johnny Knoxville was one of the producers.

You can watch the film at The Internet Archive.

