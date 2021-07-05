"Robots in Rowboats" is a delightfully whimsical coffee table book

For nearly a decade now, my friend Lauren Briere has been making adorable retrofuturistic steampunk fairytale paintings of robots, relaxing in mundane settings (though usually rowboats).

She's now compiled some of her favorite robots into a full-length coffee table book titled Robots in Rowboats and the Wistful Whimsies, Volume 1, which adds some loose narrative insight into the lives of these adorable tin cans as well:

Who doesn't love a daydreaming robot?

Robots in Rowboats and the Wistful Whimsies, Volume 1 [Created by Lauren Briere; edited by Bart Renner; assembled by Monica Bagwell]