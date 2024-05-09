Ben and Jerry's cookbook is still the best for ice cream

I have tried many other ice cream recipes, but Ben and Jerry's is the best. Their cookbook is one for the ages.

Strawberries abound in my beds right now, and if I'm diligent, I can get a pint or two before my dogs have a delicious interlude. When I have a bowl full, instead of eating them, as I do when I only find small handfuls, I make ice cream. I have tried many recipes, and nothing matches Ben and Jerry's for its simplicity, taste, and texture. The only thing other recipes seem to add is effort and for no good result.

Ben and Jerry's doesn't require you to cook the custard, which wastes time, effort, and extra cleaning. I eliminate the milk in most of their bases and simply use heavy cream. My 1.5 quart ice cream maker seems to like 3 cups of cream with the custard, and after 20-30 minutes only gets better as it firms in the fridge for 24-36 hours. It lasts 2 or so weeks if you aren't eating it. One batch usually goes in a few days here.

Ben & Jerry's Homemade Ice Cream & Dessert Book via Amazon