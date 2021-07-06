Astonishing 3D animated cat on Tokyo digital billboard

This astonishing 3D animated cat now presides over Tokyo's Shinjuku Station. Watch the clip below. Cross Shinjuku Vision's curved display enables the truly incredible depth effects. According to TimeOut, "the cat will have its official debut on Monday July 12, when it will wake up when the screen turns on at 7am every morning and go to sleep in the evening before the screen turns off at 1am. The cat will also appear every so often in between ads throughout the day and meow at nearby pedestrians."

You can keep an eye out for the magical cat on the livestream down below.