Japanese town installs black scrim to block view of Mount Fuji

In what sounds like an overreaction to misbehaving and rude tourists, a small town in Japan hides its beautiful view of Mount Fuji behind a scrim.
In response to overzealous tourists looking for that perfect shot of themselves standing in front of an otherwise lovely view, Fujikawaguchiko is putting up some scrims. The solution doesn't seem likely to work, as nothing appears to discourage social media enthusiasts looking for the perfect shot, even the shot being blocked.
The town has tried other methods: signs urging visitors not to run into the road and to use the designated crosswalk in English, Chinese, Thai and Korean, and even hiring a security guard as crowd control. None worked.
The black mesh net, when completed in mid-May, will be 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) high and 20 meters (65.6 feet) long, and will almost completely block the view of Mount Fuji, officials said.
Dozens of tourists gathered Tuesday taking photos even though Mount Fuji was not in sight due to cloudy weather.AP