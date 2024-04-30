Japanese town installs black scrim to block view of Mount Fuji

In what sounds like an overreaction to misbehaving and rude tourists, a small town in Japan hides its beautiful view of Mount Fuji behind a scrim.

In response to overzealous tourists looking for that perfect shot of themselves standing in front of an otherwise lovely view, Fujikawaguchiko is putting up some scrims. The solution doesn't seem likely to work, as nothing appears to discourage social media enthusiasts looking for the perfect shot, even the shot being blocked.