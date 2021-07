The View is part of my mother's morning ritual. I have spent many an AM watching Whoopie and Joy shake their heads at almost everything McCain said on this show.

Meghan McCain traded on her father's service to his country for a seat as a television talking head.

Joy Behar is just completely not playing along with the friendly goodbye as pals.

Joy Behar's reaction to Meghan leaving The View truly just sent me into oblivion 😆💀😩 ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/V9noljyzub — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 1, 2021

Whoopie found it wonderful to sit across from Meghan, wonder how she felt about listening to McCain.