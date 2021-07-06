Practical Engineering uses fake poo to demonstrate how sewers work

Having spent 11 years living with a septic system as my number one source of home anxiety, I find living on a sewer system, once again, to be amazing.

While I was living in rural Marin County, I got a Mill Valley Waste processing plant tour, with my daughter's 4th or 5th grade elementary school class. While foul-smelling, it was an amazing tour explaining the system.

I have ever since been sensitive to what I flush, and employ tub stoppers at almost every drain.

This video, by Practical Engineering, is just as good and doesn't stink.