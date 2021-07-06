Yosemite Sam doppelgänger makes handmade, artisanal corndogs

Just the other day someone asked me if I had ever actually eaten a corndog?

Yes, I have.

When I was a kid there as a cultural artifact in our malls, and located under the Santa Monica Pier, called Hot Dog on a Stick. They would dip battered hotdogs and wedges of cheese into a deep fat jacuzzi. I was amazed at the danger, because right next to the boil vat of fat there were frequently be two young girls with GIGANTIC hats on jumping up and down, ostensibly making lemonade.

I learned to love a corndog.

This guy uses "thems" as if it is a real word. I would keep my eye on the wiley chef, but his corndogs look pretty awesome. I am tempted to try making some.

and here is video to confirm my memory is not awful: