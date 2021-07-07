Peeping neighbor arrested after Texas woman set up night-vision cameras

A barefooted gentleman was arrested in Katy, Texas after peeking through a woman's bedroom window.
Adriana Garcia had a feeling someone was spying on her a month ago, and set up night-vision cameras to catch the peeping Tom in the act. "I haven't been sleeping for over a month, just waiting, waiting," she told KHOU 11.
The culprit turned out to be her "creepy" neighbor.
From KHOU-11:
Adriana Garcia is a single mom who said she had a feeling she was being watched after her son found a footprint outside her bedroom window.
"I have clear footage where he looks in any way he can and touches himself while looking in through little gaps of both my bedroom windows," Garcia told KHOU 11.
When her cameras alerted her to activity, she walked outside and confronted the man.
"That's when he started begging. Don't say nothing, don't say anything, please, please. And putting his hands together and ran to his house," Garcia said. …
She said her neighbor always gave her the creeps because he always watched them from his porch. …
"Women are fed up with being victims. We're arming ourselves and you better watch out."