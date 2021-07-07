Peeping neighbor arrested after Texas woman set up night-vision cameras

A barefooted gentleman was arrested in Katy, Texas after peeking through a woman's bedroom window.

Adriana Garcia had a feeling someone was spying on her a month ago, and set up night-vision cameras to catch the peeping Tom in the act. "I haven't been sleeping for over a month, just waiting, waiting," she told KHOU 11.

The culprit turned out to be her "creepy" neighbor.

From KHOU-11: