During the Tokyo Olympic Games torch run last week, a 53-year-old woman tried to douse the torch's flame with a squirt gun. Several witnesses reported hearing her shout: "Olympic opposition! Stop the Olympics!" and she began to squirt at the torch's flame as the torchbearer passed by. She was immediately accosted by security agents.
Watch: Woman tries to extinguish Olympic torch with a squirt gun
