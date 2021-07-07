Watch: Woman tries to extinguish Olympic torch with a squirt gun

Mark Frauenfelder

During the Tokyo Olympic Games torch run last week, a 53-year-old woman tried to douse the torch's flame with a squirt gun. Several witnesses reported hearing her shout: "Olympic opposition! Stop the Olympics!" and she began to squirt at the torch's flame as the torchbearer passed by. She was immediately accosted by security agents.