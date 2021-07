Tokyo declared a COVID-19 state of emergency on Thursday, banning spectators from the Olympics, according to Insider. Organizers weren't certain whether spectators would be permitted this week. The organizers barred foreign spectators in March.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told Reuters, "It is regrettable that we are delivering the Games in a very limited format, facing the spread of coronavirus infections."

July 23 is the start date for the Olympic games.