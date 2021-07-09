Beach racist who hit black teen with bike chain jailed for five years

Lee Mouat, 43, admitted to attacking a black 18-year-old with a bike chain because of his race and was sentenced for five years in jail. As part of his plea deal, Mouat admitted he hurled racial slurs at a group of black teens, said Black people had no right to use the public beach, and struck the teen in the face with a bike lock, knocking out teeth and breaking his jaw.

"The defendant brutally attacked teenagers at a public beach because these young people are Black," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "Hate-fueled violent crimes like this have no place in our communities. Protecting Americans from hate crimes is a top priority of the Justice Department and we will use every tool available to bring perpetrators to justice."