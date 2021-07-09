Opioid-pushing Sackler family pays to get off the hook and gets to keep billions

Nearly 500,000 Americans died from opioids between 1999 and 2019 while the Sackler drug-dealing family enriched itself by illegally pushing addictive Oxycontin on patients.

New York Magazine reports that 15 state attorneys general have agreed to settle lawsuits against Purdue Pharma for its illegal sales practices that caused millions of people to become addicted to OxyContin. Purdue's current owners (descendants of the three Sackler brothers who founded Purdue) will pay a $4.5 billion settlement in exchange for being allowed to reorganize the company in bankruptcy court.

From New York:

The $4.5 billion sum is hefty, but the Sacklers can pay it: The House Committee on Oversight and Reform estimates the family's net assets at around $11 billion. It also appears they will not face criminal charges.

One other thing the Sackler family won't do is apologize for their starring role in a disaster that killed a half million people:

At a press conference announcing the settlement, attorneys general from New York, Massachusetts, and Minnesota noted they were unable to secure a public apology or an admission of culpability. Instead, the family made off with its remaining $6.5 billion or so and gave a boilerplate statement: "This resolution to the mediation is an important step toward providing substantial resources for people and communities in need. The Sackler family hopes these funds will help achieve that goal."