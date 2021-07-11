Shark appears super powerful

Via Reddit:
Baby shark just NAILS the decoy thing with its tail to ensure that whatever it was, it does not get back up.
Via Reddit:
Baby shark just NAILS the decoy thing with its tail to ensure that whatever it was, it does not get back up.
We're getting closer and closer to Minority Report every day, aren't we? No, we don't mean philosophical discussions about free will vs. determinism or the encroachment on civil liberties or the ethics of living in a surveillance state. No, we're just talking about really, really good tech. Back in 2002 as the world marveled at… READ THE REST
Nobody totes around an uncased iPhone. That would basically be like running through a crowded shopping mall naked. And while you can certainly trick out your phone with any manner of cool or kitschy cases that look eye-catching, we might recommend something a little more functional. Maybe a case that delivers both protection and even… READ THE REST
Exploring the ocean is a pretty magical experience, with so much to see and do almost everywhere you turn. But while out snorkeling, scuba diving, or just paddling around in the water, you're almost always struck by how big the ocean actually is. It's massive — and your tiny human arms and legs are oh… READ THE REST