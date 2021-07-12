Watch how 7 people illegally crossed a US-Canada border by driving across a shared lawn

Canada and the United States share an interesting border – the lawn of the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, which was built in both countries. One side has an address in Vermont while another has one in Quebec. Which gave seven people in Canada the idea to illegally drive across the lawn from Canada to the US, hoping to get across the border "hassle-free." It turned out to be a bad idea.

From HuffPost:

Surveillance videos released by the Border Patrol shows the car drive by the Haskell Free Library and Opera House on July 4, nearly hitting a car as it turns onto a street in the Vermont community.

Agents apprehended the vehicle a short time later as it headed south on Interstate 91. The occupants were from Canada, France and Romania.

They were returned to Canada under special public health rules intended to minimize the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Since the border between the two countries was closed by the pandemic to routine border crossers, the area in front of the library has been used by people from both countries who have met friends and families there, talking across the border.

In the Border Patrol video there appears to be a group holding one of those reunions on the other side of the library from where the illegal crossing took place.