People who turn in women seeking abortions are eligible for a $10,000 reward in Texas

In May, Texas passed the Texas Heartbeat Act, banning abortions after a doctor detects a fetal heartbeat, usually about six weeks after conception. (At that point, most women don't know if they are pregnant.)

And beginning on September 1, anyone successfully suing a clinic or other party that violates the Heartbeat Act will be awarded $10,000 for each illegal abortion.

From The Washington Post:

Abortion rights advocates and providers filed a federal lawsuit in Texas on Tuesday seeking to block a new state law empowering individuals to sue anyone assisting a woman with getting an abortion, including those who provide financial help or drive a pregnant patient to a clinic. A dozen states have passed laws banning abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. … "The state has put a bounty on the head of any person or entity who so much as gives a patient money for an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, before most people know they are pregnant," Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement. "Worse, it will intimidate loved ones from providing support for fear of being sued."

Welcome to the Republic of Gilead Southern District, formerly known as Texas.

This is Talibanism. Are Texas conservatives going to be spying on women of childbearing age and turning them in for the bounties? — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 12, 2021

[image: Handmaid's Tale S02 E13 screenshot]