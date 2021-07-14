All the wild anti-vax propaganda is working

COVID-19 numbers are again beginning to rise. Despite best efforts to vaccinate anyone eligible to be innoculated, anti-vax propaganda is winning the war.
Where winning means killing lots of people unnecessarily.
A woman from Sarasota, Florida refused to wear a mask on a Delta flight, so police, after trying to reason with her, handcuffed her and escorted her off the plane. In a Twitter video posted by ABC reporter Sam Sweeney, 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang argues with police, who said if she willingly get off the plane,… READ THE REST
Immunologists published a study today suggesting that people who have been immunized against COVID-19 with the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna may never need boosters, or at least for many years. Of course, that depends on enough people getting vaccinated before the virus significantly mutates. From the New York Times: The results suggest that… READ THE REST
Houston Methodist Hospital just lost 153 employees who refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19 even though they were working around sick, vulnerable people. Some of the anti-vaxxers were fired while others quit after a federal judge "dismissed a lawsuit by 117 hospital employees," according to NBC. From NBC: Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out… READ THE REST
