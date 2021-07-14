Watch anti-masker woman argue with police before being arrested and kicked off Delta flight

A woman from Sarasota, Florida refused to wear a mask on a Delta flight, so police, after trying to reason with her, handcuffed her and escorted her off the plane. In a Twitter video posted by ABC reporter Sam Sweeney, 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang argues with police, who said if she willingly get off the plane, they would arrest her. She whines, pouts, and nearly cries as she says at one point, "That's not cool. I want to trust you! Do you want to trust me? That's not healing," and "You're not respecting my human rights."

According to Heavy, she had also "spit at passengers at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida," which is not seen in the video.

A Florida woman was kicked off a Delta flight for allegedly refusing to wear a mask and spitting on other passengers. She told police they weren't respecting her human rights. pic.twitter.com/9DDZoBa7up — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) July 10, 2021

Via Heavy