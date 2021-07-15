Someone broke into a New Jersey couple's home, but nothing was stolen. Instead, their house was cleaned

A New Jersey couple were surprised to find their home had been broken into. But unlike most break-ins, nothing was taken, according to WECT. Instead, whoever broke in thoroughly cleaned the house. And fed their two cats.

Turns out the "burglar" was actually Louis Angelino III, who cleans friends' houses as a way to make extra money. He thought he was cleaning for his buddy Mark. When he arrived at the condo, he looked under the mat for a key, like Mark had told him to do, and there was a key. He then let himself in and went to work, making the place spotless. Once he finished he even played with the cats while waiting for Mark to arrive. And then Mark called.

From WECT:

"Mark's like, 'Hey, did you come today? Did you clean?'" Angelino said. "'I'm in your living room, waiting for you to walk in. I'm playing with your cat.' He goes, 'Man, I don't have a cat.'" Later, Beth Motzel's husband, Tom, called her, surprised to find that when he got home from work, their apartment had been cleaned. "He said, 'You won't believe it. Somebody broke in our house and cleaned the entire thing,'" Motzel said. "Tom and I laughed forever about it. He fixed it all up. I mean, details. He cleaned up after the cats, played with the cats, fed the cats. And he wiped everything spotless. He really is a cleaning fairy."

Image by storebukkebruse / Flickr