Wyoming bar sells t-shirts calling for violence against gays

At the Eagle's Nest bar in Cheyenne, Wyoming, you could reportedly buy t-shirts with the phrase "In Wyoming, we have a cure for AIDS, we shoot fuck'n f****ts." The t-shirts are now sold out, reports proprietor Raymond Bereziuk.

Wyoming Equality, an LGBTQ advocacy group, shared a photo of one of the shirts in a Facebook post Saturday with the profanity and homophobic slur covered. "We are sad to say that we failed to convince a local bar to pull these shirts from circulation," the post read. "We hoped that they would choose to stop selling them when they realized the harm it did to the LGBTQ community and those living with AIDS."

Supplicating to guys like this is a mistake. This is way past the point where outreach is reasonable. Begging for tolerance only casts yourself in a fantasy they'd act out without hesistation if they thought they'd get away with it.