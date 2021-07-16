Gun manufacturer sent thousands of random cartoons to Sandy Hook families in court filing

From NPR:

Lawyers representing 10 Sandy Hook families in a lawsuit against Remington Arms Co. have accused the gun-maker of deliberately slowing the discovery process by filing tens of thousands of seemingly unrelated images and videos. Among the documents produced by Remington were more than 18,000 files depicting cartoons and emoji, along with thousands of seemingly personal photos and videos of people participating in activities such as go-karting, hunting and gender reveal parties, according to a court filing last week. Meanwhile, it says, the company has been too slow to turn over relevant emails and other company documents.

Remington has also attempted to use their bankruptcy to escape financial penalty in the lawsuit from the parents of children who were killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting. As Reuters explained in March:

Before seeking bankruptcy protection, Remington had been defending itself against a lawsuit brought by families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The case was put on hold as a result of the bankruptcy. The Connecticut Supreme Court in March 2019 ruled the families could sue Remington for wrongfully marketing the Bushmaster AR-15 rifle used by the shooter, Adam Lanza. […] The company is now looking to wind down its affairs through its proposed plan, which is supported by its unsecured creditors' committee and lenders. But families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, represented by Selendy & Gay, argued in a March 1 objection that the plan unfairly limits their potential recoveries to proceeds of general liability insurance policies, which they say could lead to nothing. The insurers themselves have said the families' claims may not fall under the policies' coverage and that other exclusions may apply, according to the filing.

So it sure sounds like Remington's lawyers submitted 30,000+ irrelevant random documents just to hold off the process even more, and leave the grieving parents with even more frustration.

