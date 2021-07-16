Tokyo wakes up to a sky-high floating head staring back at them

People in Tokyo woke up Friday morning to find a giant black-and-white face staring back at them from above the trees in the city's popular Yoyogi Park. In a video tweeted below, you can hear nervous laughter as someone takes video of the floating head. Was it an alien? A mass hallucination? The dreamlike visitor, who had not made a public announcement before its appearance, turned out to be a hot air balloon. Created by Me (translated to "eye" in English) – an art collective in Japan that includes three core members – the surreal experience lasted for a few hours before disappearing from the public eye. If only every day could bring such surprise and amusement.