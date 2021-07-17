Watch these interviews of two women on LSD

I love these short interviews with people tripping on LSD from the 1987 documentary "LSD: The Beyond Within". You can find the two interviews with young women, 58 minutes into the film. I think these interviews took place in the mid-1960s, judging by their clothes and hairstyles. Both of them talk about their altered perception of colors and the world surrounding them.

I love how poetic and dreamy the interviews are. The entire documentary is worth checking out if you're interested in psychedelia and the history of the 1960s counterculture movement. Some of the topics discussed in the film are the invention of LSD, key figures associated with the psychedelic revolution such as Aldous Huxley and Timothy Leary, and the backlash against LSD and hippies.

From the Youtube Caption: