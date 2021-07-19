Found poetry made from "I don't know who needs to hear this but…" tweets

"I don't know who needs to hear this but…" is a popular meme format used to preface some form of advice. While the phrase was initially used in earnest—a way to build suspense and stress the importance of the advice to follow—it has mutated, as most things on the Internet do, into a source of irreverence, adding some ironic weight to a silly unsolicited non-sequitur.

Which is why my friend, journalist and culture critic Jenna Scherer, decided to start turning the meme into Found Poetry:

My newest weirdest procrastination habit is searching for random "I don't know who needs to hear this, but…" tweets and mixing them together into short poems pic.twitter.com/qKqlbgonWA — Jenna Scherer (@secondhusk) July 15, 2021

if you wanna fuck me you aren't straight…

why wait for your boyfriend to change

when you can just change your boyfriend?

unclench your butt cheeks, Beloved.

foreplay is not optional.

PORN IS SATANIC

god is the cheat code

life is a battle

today is the day

you are much closer than you think

I am not an electric supply company off a highway in Minnesota

WE ARE NOT A DONUT SHOP. WE ONLY MAK COFFEE.

this is not a thing that can exist

I don't know who needs to hear this, but this is art.