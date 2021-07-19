Found poetry made from "I don't know who needs to hear this but…" tweets

"I don't know who needs to hear this but…" is a popular meme format used to preface some form of advice. While the phrase was initially used in earnest—a way to build suspense and stress the importance of the advice to follow—it has mutated, as most things on the Internet do, into a source of irreverence, adding some ironic weight to a silly unsolicited non-sequitur.
Which is why my friend, journalist and culture critic Jenna Scherer, decided to start turning the meme into Found Poetry:
if you wanna fuck me you aren't straight…
why wait for your boyfriend to change
when you can just change your boyfriend?
unclench your butt cheeks, Beloved.
foreplay is not optional.
PORN IS SATANIC
god is the cheat code
life is a battle
today is the day
you are much closer than you think
I am not an electric supply company off a highway in Minnesota
WE ARE NOT A DONUT SHOP. WE ONLY MAK COFFEE.
this is not a thing that can exist
I don't know who needs to hear this, but this is art.