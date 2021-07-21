COVID-19 patients beg for the vaccine, but it is too late

In the state of Alabama, a doctor reports that once folks get sick they beg to be vaccinated, sadly it does not work that way.

Only one-third of Alabamans eligible to be vaccinated have chosen to uphold their social contract with the rest of the nation.

USA Today:

Dr. Brytney Cobia, a hospitalist at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, wrote in a recent Facebook post she is treating a lot of young, otherwise healthy people for serious coronavirus infections. "One of the last things they do before they're intubated is beg me for the vaccine," she wrote. "I hold their hand and tell them that I'm sorry, but it's too late." In her post, Cobia wrote that, when the patient dies, she hugs their family members and urges them to get vaccinated. She said they cry and tell her they thought the pandemic was a "hoax," or "political," or targeting some other age group or skin color.

Should you recover, you may then be vaccinated.