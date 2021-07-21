Watch: Cheers erupt at a Tampa Bays Rays game when a "Trump Won" sign is ripped down

Carla Sinclair

The cheering at a Tampa Bay Rays – Baltimore Orioles baseball game was so explosive Monday night, you'd think someone had hit a home run. But the boisterous crowd was actually applauding the no-nonsense yank that swiftly ripped down a "Trump Won" banner that had tarnished the stadium's seating area. Once the eyesore was removed, jubilance was had by all.