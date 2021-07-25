A day in the life of some mischievous teenage metalheads (1987)

Travel back in time and watch Mischievous Teenage Metalheads (1987), a home movie featuring the daily shenanigans of a group of teen metalheads living in Port Townsend, Washington.

I'm a big fan of old home movies that give me a glimpse into what someone else's life was like during another era, and this one rules. It's pretty cool to see the ways that these teens entertained themselves without the use of smartphones.

From youtube: "Come ride along for a day in the life of some real 1980s teen metalheads in the summer of 1987 while they hang out, cruise around and search for some kind of trouble to get into! All video shot in Port Hadlock and Port Townsend, Washington."