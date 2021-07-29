TikToker shows the difference between U.S. and French co-workers

Mark Frauenfelder
Americans are more roundabout when discussing work issues, while the French don't beat around the bush. At least that's what I gather from Victoria Gabrielle Pierce's video in which she plays the role of a worker in the U.S. and in France.