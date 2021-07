I love looking at photos and videos of old-fashioned carnivals. The whimsical imagery from this 1966 8mm home video (titled "A day at the Alaska Circus" on YouYube) fills me with joy.

The video features footage of a tightrope walker, clowns goofing around, rides, and other carnival events. The colors in this Kodachrome 8mm film are also sublime and gives the video a surreal feeling.

Does anyone know which fair or carnival this is?