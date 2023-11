On Saturday, a huge lion escaped from a circus in the Rome suburb of Ladispoli and took a stroll around town. The animal's handler, Rony Vassallo, implied that someone may have assisted Kimba the lion in fleeing the big top. Around seven hours later, authorities found the animal and sedated it with a tranquilizer dart.

"What happened is very strange…All we can say is that a lion does not have the ability to open a latch and break a lock," Vassallo told Reuters.