A cheap room fan handily defeats a $650 Dyson

A Youtuber compares a very, very expensive Dyson fan against a very cheap one. If you want to move air, and not spend money, the cheap fan is a winner.

I have a house full of Vornado fans, I prefer the vintage line as it matches my home decor very well, but even the cheap black ones are better than any other fan I've had. Some of my Vornado's are 15+ years old and work as well as when new.

The most important thing you can do, if you use fans to keep air moving around your home, is to clean them occasionally. If you leave the fans full of dust they will blow dust around your home.