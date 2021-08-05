Yoda using normal speech patterns is mildly confusing

Yoda's speech pattern has been much analyzed, but YouTube channel Chewie's Meme Town offers the Grandmaster's speech in a more normal form.
It kinda freaks me out.
The Atlantic did a deep dive on Yoda's sentence construction.
"This is a clever device for making him seem very alien," said Geoff Pullum, a professor of linguistics at the University of Edinburgh. "You have to do some work to realize that his, 'Much to learn, you still have,' means 'You still have much to learn.'" There are other fictional examples of characters who speak like Yoda. Bowyer, from the 1996 Super Nintendo game, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, says things like, "Fun this is, yes?" and "Disturb me, you must not! Practicing I am." But what about in the real world? "Surprisingly, there are a very few languages—it seems to be in single digits—that use OSV as their basic or normal order," Pullum told me. "As far as I know, they occur only in the area of Amazonia in Brazil: they are South American Indian languages. One well-described case is a language called Nadëb."
Looking more closely at how Yoda speaks, it's not always object-subject-verb, but sometimes a construction Pullum once referred to as XSV, the "X" being a stand-in for whatever chunk of the sentence goes with the verb, even if it's not an object. So, for example: "Truly wonderful, the mind of a child is," as Yoda says in Episode II: Attack of the Clones. Truly wonderful, in that case, is the "X." Pullum, in a blog post in 2005, called this construction "fantastically rare" in the real world.