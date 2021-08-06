When shopping, always demand one from the back

Rob Beschizza

Shoppers who don't go through milk quickly know to grab a bottle from the back of the fridge at the store. In a bodega or corner shop it might be a week fresher. Vacuum-sealed cigars, though? I kind of assumed every Swisher Sweet was manufactured in vast numbers in 1958 and they're all in the same refrigerated warehouse as the brass-trim "Please Wait To Be Seated" signs.