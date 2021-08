Please excuse me for liking 1960s bubblegum pop, but I'd like to share this 1968 Osmonds song with other people who share my questionable musical taste. It's called "Groove With What You Got" and appeared on the group's second album from 1968, "The Wonderful World of The Osmond Brothers."

Also recommended: "Hey, Mr. Taxi" (1972)

And "Takin' On a Big Thing" (1968)

For the completist, here's their first Album, from 1965: