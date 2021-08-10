Utah Governor Spencer Cox tweets a response to letter insisting he change his "foul, dirty and obscene" last name

Someone mailed a letter to Utah Governor Spencer Cox demanding that he change his "foul, dirty, and obscene" surname.

Us decent people here in Utah will not stand for it. The honorable Republican party will not stand for it. Most importantly, I will not stand for it. Because of your reluctance to change your foul, dirty, and obscene surname myself and thousands of other Uthans will be sitting in protest, not standing until you change your heinous surname to something less offensive. This is a social justice issue and we will not be denied basic human decency!

I'd wager that someone is trolling Cox and if so, it worked. He tweeted an image of the letter and responded to it: