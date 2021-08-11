In a world where we now have proprietary charcoal it is a relief to see someone is still as creative as this gentleman.
DIY BBQ: Homemade waterwheel rotisserie and a filing cabinet oven
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- BBQ Hero
Python is the heart of today's hottest tech developments. Learn it now for $30.
Tech is always growing, changing, and expanding. That's never changed. But it isn't every day a coding language comes along, grabs a hold of so many transformational disciplines, and slowly becomes one of the key coding disciplines that matter. That's the career arc of Python, a versatile yet adaptable language that is now at the… READ THE REST
Unlock all your passwords with your fingerprint with the JEM Biometric Authenticator
Next year, residents of Singapore won't need a passport to return to their home country. When they get home, all travelers will have to do is submit to a quick facial, retinal, or fingerprint scan and let the database find them to confirm their identities. More and more these days, the keys to everything from… READ THE REST
Create fractal-style art unlike anything you've made before for $40 with Amberlight 2
Digital art can lead to some amazing creations. And with the powers of the computer, you don't even really have to be an artist to create some pretty fantastic pieces. Of course, if you do have some artistic talent or a design background, then the real intricacies of fractal art and other eye-popping works can… READ THE REST