Japan mayor shamed for shoving an Olympic gold medal in his mouth, now apologizing

Who knows what was going through a Japanese mayor's head when he decided to snack on a softball player's Olympic gold medal? But that's what he did (video below) – after making a crude remark to the athlete – and now, in the middle of a shame storm, he is apologizing.

"I'm really sorry that I hurt the treasure of the gold medalist," Kawamura said Thursday.

The heedless chomp occurred on August 4, according to The Washington Post, when pitcher Miu Goto visited mayor Takashi Kawamura at Nagoya's city hall. After he eyed the medal like a salivating pup, Goto allowed the mayor to try it on. Not only did he place the medal around his neck, he also pulled down his mask and placed the gold disc squarely in his mouth. She nervously laughed. He thought good times were had by all. And then all hell broke loose for the mayor.

From The Washington Post:

The scene broadcast on television prompted thousands of complaints to city hall. Some Olympians said they treat their medals as treasures and that it was outrageous for Kawamura to bite one. "I would cry if that happened to me," Naohisa Takato, who won gold for Japan in judo, said in a tweet. "I handle my own gold medal so gently not to scratch it." Yuki Ota, a silver-medal winning fencer, said the mayor's action was disrespectful to athletes and was a bad idea for COVID-19 measures. Goto reportedly considered keeping the original but eventually accepted the IOC offer of a replacement.

It didn't help that the mayor also made inappropriate remarks moments before the incident.

From Kyodo News: