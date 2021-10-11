The dark and magickal art of Antonin Artaud

Antonin Artaud (September 4th 1896 – March 4th 1948) was a French artist, poet, writer, theatre actor, and director.

I have this book of drawings and portraits, which I look through constantly. Many of the drawings in the book are also magickal spells that include writing and symbols. There are often intentional burn marks and holes on the drawings.

I feel a sense of darkness in his work, especially his portraits of people, which pulls me in.

What interests me the most about Artaud's work is the intersection of art and magic — I find this to be an incredibly compelling and intimate thing to examine.