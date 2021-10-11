Usually when a building rotates, it takes a good 30 minutes to 24 hours to complete a full circle (see this fun Gizmodo article about rotating houses). But a 72-year-old man in Bosnia remodeled his home — after his wife complained of the same static view from each window — so that it can spin a full circle in 22 seconds! Adding a motor and "the wheels of an old military transport vehicle," according to AP, the dizzying speed of the house can slow down to a 24-hour rotation once the nausea sets in.
This remodeled house rotates so fast, it's comical
