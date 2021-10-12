Check out these rare circus photos from the past

This five minute side show, Rare Photos Of The Circus From The Past, is a shocking look back into the days when people performed in freak shows.

Many of these people had to be a part of the circus in order to survive.

A lot of these haunting old photos feature famous performers, such as General Tom Thumb, Julia Pastrana, Chang and Eng Bunker, and Rob Roy the Albino, and include captions about who these people were.

Although old fashioned circuses were cruel in many ways, the people in these photographs should be remembered.